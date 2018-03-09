Zodwa won’t dance

CHOMBA MUSIKA and CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has directed the National Arts Council (NAC) to uphold its decision to bar South African socialite Rebeca Libram, alias Zodwa Wabantu, from performing in Zambia on Saturday.

But promoters of the event where Zodwa has been hired as the master of ceremonies have insisted that she will fly into the country and that she will only attend the show as a mere spectator.

Zodwa, who is popularly known for wearing skimpy dresses without underwear, was expected to grace local musician Karasa's Kabwata Boy album launch last Saturday at Hollywood City Night Club in Lusaka.