ZNWL to monitor policy on women

Nomsa Nkana, Lusaka

Zambia National Women's Lobby (ZNWL) says it will follow with keen interest Government programmes for enhancing women's participation in political leadership. ZNWL board chairperson Beauty Katebe said this is critical as the number of women in leadership at local government and parliamentary level reduced after the 2021 general elections. However, Ms Katebe said ZNWL is in support of President Hakainde Hichilema's policy direction on prioritising women's empowerment as a poverty reduction strategy. She said in his maiden speech to Parliament during the opening of the 1st session of the 13th National Assembly, President Hichilema gave policy direction on women's welfare. "We support this policy direction because the burden of poverty is borne by women. We further implore Government to prioritise women in rural and remote areas and ensure that the appropriate support is provided," Ms Katebe said. She said there is