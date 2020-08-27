ZNS youth programme – a success story

ZIO MWALE

Lusaka

A FEW years ago, Nchimunya Gaddafi was peering into a seeming bleak future.

The 34-year-old thought he would spend the rest of his life just sitting at home in Kafue’s Muchuto Township, doing menial jobs wherever and whenever he could find them.

But all that changed after he graduated from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Chiwoko Training School in 2014 and set up his own plumbing and welding business.

Gaddafi, who trained in plumbing and metal fabrication, now dedicates his time to teaching his fellow youths the skills he learned, and he has also employed some of them to help him run his business.

His company is called The Ambassador of Zambia National Service, a modern blacksmith and metal fabrication company.

He has two welding outlets located in Makeni Villa where four of the young people he trained in plumbing and metal fabrication work from.

In a good month, the outlets bring in about K10,000 of income.

“I decided to give my business the name ZNS Ambassador because I want to continue carrying the flag of the people that helped me to be who I am today,” Gaddafi said.

Christopher Kangwa is a beneficiary of Gaddafi’s initiative. The two met last year in Chisamba.

Together they have worked on many houses in Makeni area. Their work ranges from assembling metal structures, design and installation of metal fences, guard rails, pedestrian and driveway gates, monuments, trellises and more.

Christopher explained that after working with Gaddafi, he later engaged him and invited him for free training. The training later led him to get employed at one of Gaddafi’s outlet.

“He taught me everything I know today in welding and plumbing, he has also employed me. I am not worried about looking for piece works because he pays me each month and I am able to take care of myself,” the 21-year-old said.

Gaddafi, who now lives in Makeni Villa, narrated that when he was a little boy, he wanted to be a pilot, but his parents did not have the money to sponsor his dream.

Instead Gaddafi, who completed his high school at Kafue Boys Secondary School in 2006, turned to doing menial jobs at the ZNS camp in Kafue.

“I started doing piece works in ZNS Kafue camp. I used to take care of the garden at the officers’ mess. I was very good at my work and many officers liked me,” he said.

It was at ZNS Kafue where some officers noticed his hardworking spirit and they advised him to apply for the training programme at Chiwoko Training School in Katete District, Eastern Province.

Gaddafi was selected for training in plumbing and metal fabrication.

“Sometimes good things come out of small things,” he said. “I was trusted in the small piece works I used to do, that is why I was given a rare opportunity in life to do a proper training.”

At Chiwoko, the programme was fully funded by Government; the school has trained hundreds of young people since it was set up.

Apart from plumbing and metal fabrication, he had an opportunity to train in other courses like physiological counselling, communication skills, social development studies and culture and sports.

“At Chiwoko, there is no military training, we were only there to train in skills and entrepreneurship. We use to do other activities like sports. The training is free and Government pays for everything,” Gaddafi explained.

“The training was good. Some of my friends are employed in Government others work for private companies others are working on their own like me,” he said.

When Gaddafi graduated, he worked for Lusaka Engineering Company for five months and after saving some money, he bought himself a welding machine which he used when he found private jobs.

He later worked for Flames Works and Supply and again he saved some money and bought more equipment. He then set up his own business in Makeni.

“I noticed I started having a lot of clients. In Makeni people are building everyday so I ended up having a lot of customers and that is what pushed me to start training and working with my friends in my neighborhood,” he explained.

Gaddifi is grateful to ZNS for the opportunity it has given to him and many other youths. He also has strong words to young people about the importance of hard work.

“Young people should stay focused and take advantage of different youth empowerment programmes the Government has been launching. We are able to create jobs, especially when you have a skill you can easily make money and empower young people. A young person can be self-reliant, you just have to be focused and disciplined,” he said.

Now a father of two, he is excited about what the future holds for him and for the young people in his neighborhood.

“I want to train as many as I can in the future, I want to continue raising the flag of ZNS because I want to see a change in young people in our country, we cannot just wait on Government jobs, we need to create them,” he said.