ZNS turns to tobacco production for extra cash

BENEDICT TEMBO, Choma

BY LEVERAGING on the existing infrastructure and equipment at Nyati Farm in Choma, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) is significantly contributing to the country’s economic diversification agenda by cultivating tobacco.

ZNS, one of the major players in the agricultural sector through its maize and vegetable production, as well as the rearing of livestock, has embarked on the production of high-value crops such as tobacco in order to increase its revenue base.

Through Nyati Farm, ZNS is also utilising the already available tobacco handling infrastructure and equipment.

It bought the 475 hectares Nyati Farm at a cost of US$800,000 in 2019 from a commercial farmer, who has since left the country.

Nyati commanding officer Mulenga Sikazwe said the institution is also taking advantage of the already available expertise.

ZNS has inherited a Zimbabwean expert, Francis Rabih, who has 30 years of tobacco farming experience