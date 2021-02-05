ZNS recruitment free

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) does not charge any citizen wishing to join the military wing because it is every Zambian’s right to apply for employment with ZNS.

In a statement yesterday, ZNS public relations officer Mathew Thole advised members of the public against falling prey to criminal tricks by some crooks who are making unsuspecting people pay for fake recruitments.

Lieutenant Colonel Thole said some people with criminal minds are allegedly posing as recruitment agents of ZNS and are swindling innocent Zambians out of their money.

Lt. Col. Thole said the crooks are making some Zambians believe that ZNS charges money for people to be employed by the defence wing.

“These crooked individuals are reportedly making the victims pay money as agency fees, application form charges and medical examination fees.

“The unscrupulous people are doing this under the pretext of facilitating the victims’ employment in the service.

"We wish to put it on record that we do not charge anyone wishing to join our rank and file," Lt. Col. Thole said.