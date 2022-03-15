ZNS officer slices off woman’s private parts

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, MELODY MUPETA

Solwezi, Kitwe

A 48-YEAR-OLD Zambia National Service (ZNS) officer based at Land Development Branch (LDB) in Solwezi has been arrested for unlawful wounding after he allegedly cut off a woman’s private parts using a pair of scissors during sexual intercourse.

The incident happened on Sunday around 03:00 hours on the corridor of Akay Investments shop at Kyawama market.

North-Western Province acting police commanding officer Fred Mulenga confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday and identified the suspect as Mubita Wapupu, 48, of Mulemba Villa Park in Solwezi.

Dr Mulenga said the matter was reported to Kyawama Police Station around 13:00 hours by the victim, Sandra Makina, 21, of Kyawama Township.

He said the victim reported that she was allegedly unlawfully wounded by the suspect after he cut off part of her private parts using scissors.

"The circumstances are that the victim was proposed to at a bar by the accused person and they went on the said corridor to have sexual intercourse and