ZNS impounds trucks with 3,700 bags mealie-meal

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) in Mufulira has impounded six trucks laden with 3,710 bags of mealie-meal which was about to be smuggled into Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This interception of the trucks happened on Thursday morning and three truck drivers were apprehended while three others are on the run.

Mufulira District Commissioner Mike Manda said in an interview yesterday that the trucks were impounded in Musena by ZNS soldiers as they were patrolling the area, which is believed to be one of the routes usually used by smugglers.

Mr Manda said the 50 kilogramme bags of mealie-meal have been confiscated while a manhunt for the three other truck drivers who are on the