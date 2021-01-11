ZNS gives hope to Fountain orphans

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FROM 1996 up to the time of his death last year, Rodgers Mwewa ran the Fountain of Hope Orphanage in Lusaka’s Kamwala residential area almost single-handedly.

Mr Mwewa, whose passion was helping vulnerable children, founded the orphanage as a drop-in centre with five children, but the number has swelled to 230 – 67 boys and 163 girls who are all based at the facility.

Annie Mwewa, Mr Mwewa’s widow, says the orphanage was run mostly from the family resources.

Mrs Mwewa says the number of children at the orphanage has increased with time as some children took themselves there while others were discovered by the outreach department in conjunction with the Department of Social Welfare either as street kids or vulnerable children.

She said those who came by themselves were screened to establish their eligibility such as being orphans.

At the time Mr Mwewa was running the centre, Mrs Mwewa was supporting in the background.

Following the death of her husband last year, Mrs Mwewa has assumed the chairmanship of the CLICK TO READ MORE