ZNS conscripted to grow cannabis

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

AS deliberations on cultivation of marijuana gain momentum in Parliament, Zambia National Service (ZNS) has been identified to be the first growers of cannabis for medicinal and industrial use on a trial basis.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda told the House yesterday that legalised cultivation of cannabis is new to Government, hence the decision to engage ZNS to watch the herb closely.

“ZNS will act on a pilot basis to learn lessons before other actors can be involved. Zambians can participate in the venture through leasing of land,” Dr Chanda said.

The minister was commenting on concerns by chairperson on health, community development and social services Christopher Kalila that ZNS is not ideal for cultivation of cannabis because it is a military wing