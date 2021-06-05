ZNPHI outlines COVID overview

VIOLET MENGO,Lusaka

WITH COVID-19 cases on the increase in the last two weeks, anxiety and concern have crept in the minds of many Zambians. This is particularly because Zambia will on August 12, 2021 go to the polls, and political parties are set to campaign and convince the voters. The pandemic has overwhelmed the healthcare delivery systems and affected the economies world over. It is evident that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Zambia’s public health security. The pandemic has also affected community livelihoods to such an extent that Zambia’s general election campaigns will be held in an environment like no other. Globally, since the outbreak of COVID-19, 171.9 million cases of the virus have been recorded with 3.5 million deaths. On the African continent, all the countries have reported cases of COVID-19 with a total of 4.8 million cases, with over 131,000 plus deaths. In Zambia, there is an increase in positivity from 1.1 percent to 7.1 percent as of June 2, 2020 with a generalised outbreak distribution to all the 116 districts. As of June 4, 2021, Zambia had a cumulative 1,596,883 tests with 98,376 confirmed cases, 92,514 recoveries and 1,297 deaths since the country first recorded its first two cases in March 2020. Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) director general Victor Mukonka explained in an interview what is happening as regards to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and what urgent measures are needed to control the spread. Q: We have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases the past few days. What is the explanation for the increase?

A: The current situation concerning development in COVID-19 is worrying for all of us. However, we predicted that if we do not adhere to the public health guidelines/measures, we were going to see the third wave. What we are seeing is the beginning of the third wave. Q: Why do you say this is the beginning of the third wave? What are the indications? Any factors influencing the increase? A: We have seen increase in the number of cases, on average we are seeing