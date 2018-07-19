ZNFU boss in K400,000 legal suit

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

FRANSHOEK Farm Limited has dragged Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba for allegedly failing to pay rental arrears of over K400,000 from January 2015 to date.And the farm owner has asked the Lusaka High Court to order the repossession of farm number 175a/B Lusaka West from Mr Zimba.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, lawyer Mwesa Mapoma says by resolution number 2018010 of the board of Franshoek Farm Limited, he was given the authority to start legal proceedings and represent the farm by way of power of attorney.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/