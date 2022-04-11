ZNFU backs FISP transformation

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

FARMERS will derive more benefits from their produce and livestock once the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) is transformed as suggested by Government, says the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU).

On Friday, during the seventh Agritech Exposition, President Hakainde Hichilema said Government will reform FISP into an agricultural business initiative not susceptible to abuse, political manipulation and thefts of fertiliser and seed as has been the case.

ZNFU president Jervis Zimba said in an interview that the revolution of FISP as proposed by the new regime is long overdue.

“As farmers, we are very happy with President Hichilema’s suggestion. We look forward to meeting him so that we see how best FISP can be transformed,” Mr Zimba said.

He said there is need to re-think the manner FISP is administered.

"The intention of FISP was good, but in the process we lost it, so indeed there is need to change how farmers are