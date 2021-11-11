ZNBC will cover all – Kasanda

MWAPE MWENYA, JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has instituted measures to transform the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) into a truly national broadcaster that covers voices of all sectors.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda says Government’s effort to transform ZNBC is bearing fruit.

Ms Kasanda said voices of opposition political players are now becoming a regular feature on ZNBC news platforms.

She said Government is working to ensure that this becomes the norm where ZNBC as a national broadcaster is free to cover everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

Ms Kasanda said this when she held a meeting with a team from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Media Action led by its