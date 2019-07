NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE Zambia Metrology Agency (ZMA) has verified over 15,000 weighing and measuring instruments during the first half of the year to promote fair trade.

Addressing journalists during a media breakfast meeting yesterday, ZMA executive director Himba Cheelo said verification represents 81.5 percent achievements against the year to date target of 19,181.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/