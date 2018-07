NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

THE 54th Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) has raised K8.4 million from gate takings compared to the K5.7 million it made last year.ZITF spent about K3 million on preparing for this year’s event and targeted to raise K7 million.

Board chairperson Monde Kabwela told a media briefing yesterday that 30,000 people passed through the gates between June 27 and July 3, 2018.