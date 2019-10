NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

AS GOVERNMENT seeks to position Zambia on the growth path, a local think tank has called for protection of the social sectors through investing in poverty reductions programmes.

In the 2020 budget, Government proposes to increase spending on the social sector to K2.6 billion from K2.2 billion in 2019, representing a K400 million increase.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/