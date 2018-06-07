Zimbabwe punish wasteful She-polopolo

CECILIA ZULU, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 0 ZIMBABWE 1

ZAMBIA’s ambitions of qualifying for the 2018 Ghana Africa Women Championship finals were yesterday left hanging by a thread after losing to Zimbabwe in the last round first leg.“It is sad to start with a loss. We need to make changes going into the return leg. I am generally happy with the team’s performance,” Zambia coach Bruce Mwape said in an interview after the match.

Mwape said star striker Barbara Banda's injury was a blow to the She-polopolo.