Zimbabwe joins Kazungula Bridge project

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Kasane, Botswana

ZAMBIA and Botswana have incorporated and allowed Zimbabwe to join the construction of the US$259 million Kazungula Bridge project.

Until yesterday Zimbabwe was not part of the multi-million project which is being financed by Zambia and Botswana with the help of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

This was confirmed here yesterday during a joint press briefing by Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela, Botswana Minister of Transport and Communication Kitso Mokaila and Zimbabwean Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Joram Gumbo.