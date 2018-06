DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZIMBABWE coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes his charges have another chance to teach Zambia a football lesson when they clash in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup final tomorrow.And Zambia coach Beston Chambeshi has predicted a tough battle of the Zambezi encounter.

The two neighbours met in last year’s final and Zimbabwe won 3-1.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/