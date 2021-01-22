Zimba, place for old miners

MWILA NTAMBI

Mufulira

ZIMBA is a relatively new township in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt.

According to its residents, the township traces its history to a retired mine police officer, a Mr Zimba.

Loveness Kabunda, who has lived in the area since 1972, recounts that Zimba Township began in 1969 after the first settler, a retired mine police officer,

settled there. The name of the township is derived from the same settler and the area is popularly known in Mufulira as “Kwa Zimba”.

Zimba Township is located in Luansobe ward in Kankoyo constituency.