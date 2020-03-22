News

Zim trucker dies, collision causes 4km traffic

March 22, 2020
1 Min Read
MOTORISTS negotiating their way on the Great North Road at Mulungushi Bridge between Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi after two trucks collided head-on, partially blocking the road yesterday. PICTURE: CHAMBO NG’UNI

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe
A ZIMBABWEAN driver has died after a fuel tanker he was driving collided head-on with another truck on the Great North Road at Mulungushi Bridge.
The accident around 08:00 hours yesterday involved a Scania truck belonging to BAUXIM Investments, registration number ADC 8889, and another truck, registration number ALE 9533, belonging to A.M. Motors, which was carrying crushed stones.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

