Zim trucker dies, collision causes 4km traffic

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

A ZIMBABWEAN driver has died after a fuel tanker he was driving collided head-on with another truck on the Great North Road at Mulungushi Bridge.

The accident around 08:00 hours yesterday involved a Scania truck belonging to BAUXIM Investments, registration number ADC 8889, and another truck, registration number ALE 9533, belonging to A.M. Motors, which was carrying crushed stones.