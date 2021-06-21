Zim gives KK 14 days of mourning

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

Founding President Kenneth Kaunda’s impact on other countries has continued to manifest, with neighbouring Zimbabwe declaring 14 days of national mourning for Africa’s independence patriarch

Already, Botswana, Malawi and Namibia have declared seven days of national mourning each, while South Africa has honoured Dr Kaunda with 10 days of grief mainly because of the pivotal role the global statesman played in fighting apartheid in that country.

Dr Kaunda died on Thursday last week at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka at the age of 97.

In a statement on Saturday, Zimbabwe’s deputy chief secretary for presidential communications George Charamba said his country has accorded Dr Kaunda two weeks of mourning as a way of honouring him.

