ZICTA urged to tackle growth of digital financial services

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

IN AN effort to enhance financial inclusion, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has been advised to address regulatory impediments choking the growth of digital financial services.

According to the 2018 national survey on access and usage of information and communications technology (ICT) by households and individuals, lack of cash float, inadequate number of pay points and network outages have been cited as some of the areas that need improvement.

The report says there is need to increase the number of agents that support the deployment of digital financial services