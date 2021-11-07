ZICTA to monitor borders

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kazungula

To stop the smuggling in of electronic gadgets, Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) plans to set up detectors at ports of entry, a move that will boost State coffers with about K100 million per annum.

ZICTA acting managing director Mwenya Mutale has said that the authority has been losing about K70 million to K100 million annually through the illegal importation of phone accessories.

“We are going to put up technology that is going to help us track all these mobile phones and a legal framework will be put in place. It is very soon because the Minister of Finance announced that we have to start collecting revenue.

“Aside from maximising revenue collection, this is all about protecting the consumer,” Mr Mutale said.

The ZICTA boss said this when he toured the Kazungula one-stop border post with