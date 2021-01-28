ZICTA readies for cyber-criminals

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ABOUT 200 people fell victim to cyber-related crimes last year, with 60 perpetrators arrested by law enforcers.

And a nine-member Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) board has been unveiled, with Government urging the new team to review and approve the institution’s corporate and work plans.

Giving an update on operations of a joint cyber-security crack squad yesterday, ZICTA consumer protection and information management director Mofya Chisala told journalists that the team received 200 cyber-related complaints in the last 12 months.

Mr Chisala said the complaints included reverse pornography blackmail, fraud, and defamation of the President.

"We had a number of cases of blackmail or reverse pornography where someone is in a relationship and