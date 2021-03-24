ZICTA grants MTN 800 MHz frequency

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has awarded MTN Zambia radio frequency spectrum in the 800 Megahertz (MHz) frequency band at a cost of US$13.5 million.

This is the second award of radio frequency spectrum in the 800 MHz frequency band by ZICTA in less than three months.

In December 2020, Airtel Networks Zambia Plc was also awarded spectrum in the same frequency band.

ZICTA manager – corporate communications Ngabo Nankonde said in a statement yesterday that the mobile network operator intends to complement the utilisation of its existing