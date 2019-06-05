ZICTA demands SIM card replacement weekly reports

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Information Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has directed mobile network operators (MNOs) to submit weekly reports of all subscriber identity module (SIM) cards replacements to curb the high incidents of fraudulent activities.

Last month, ZICTA issued a directive to MNOs to reinforce security in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector and promote compliance.