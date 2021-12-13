ZIALE only passes 1

MIKE MUGALA, KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE list of candidates who passed the final examination at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) only has one name – Hlezipe Alexis Halwiindi. The rest of the 394 students will have to re-sit the examination. Halwiindi also emerged as the best student in the legal practitioners qualifying examination held between September 20 and October 4, 2021. As one would expect, Ms Halwiindi was over the moon. “I am overwhelmed with excitement and I am not yet in a position to give a comprehensive interview of how I am feeling until I settle down and absorb this exciting news,” she said. Of course she was the only one of the 395 students smiling. One student who failed the examination expressed disappointment over the results but said she is not discouraged. The student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she would attempt the repeaters examinations next year. “I am disappointed with my results because CLICK TO READ MORE