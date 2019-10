DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Golf Union (ZGU) presidential aspirant Chris Mulenga says his experience in administering the sport gives him an edge to be ushered to the top job next month.

And Lusaka Golf Club captain Nsama Mataka has gone through unopposed as ZGU vice-president South alongside his North counterpart Philemon Mwale of Nkana Golf Club.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/