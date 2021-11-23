ZGU picks duo

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) has selected two players to represent the country at the Uganda Open Championship that tees off tomorrow.

ZGU president Christopher Mulenga named the duo as Bwembya Chanda and Musamba Kapoma while Mukuka Mwango is the coach.

Mulenga said the team left for Entebbe on Sunday and Mwango, who is the coach, will also act as delegation leader.

He said ZGU settled for the two players because they have been performing well in local competitions.

Mulenga said ZGU has confidence in the two players and they are expected to put up a decent performance in Uganda.

The ZGU chief said the Uganda Open will also provide much needed international exposure for the