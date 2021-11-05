ZFE applauds budget

MTHUSI NKUNIKA, Lusaka

WHILE the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) labelled the proposed 2022 budget as anti-poor, the Zambia Federation of Employers (ZFE) has described it as inspiring and progressive. ZFE, which is the central organisation for all employers in the country, said at a media briefing yesterday that the budget has proposed measures that are aimed at lifting the living standards of Zambians. "The 2022 budget is an inspiring budget, a progressive budget and a pro-poor budget," ZFE executive director Harrington Chibanda said. "It is not in any way a pro-capital budget as some people have chosen to describe it but a very good plan that gives hope to the Zambian people who have been afflicted with high levels of poverty for a long time." Mr Chibanda said the budget has recognised the suffering of Zambians as most of the measures proposed are aimed at economic growth and development, which, if actualised, will lead to massive employment creation in the country. ZFE has welcomed the