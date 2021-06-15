Zesco’s journey to new zenith

MULWANDA LUPIYA,Ndola

WHEN the Zesco United hierarchy replaced coach George Lwandamina with Mumamba Numba prior to the start of the season, not everyone was convinced of the decision. But on Sunday, they were vindicated with Zesco winning their ninth league title after beating relegation-threatened NAPSA Stars at Levy Mwanawasa. A goal in either half by Kenyan striker Jesse Were and midfielder Kelvin Kampamba were enough to ensure Zesco equalled Mufulira Wanderers’ record haul of nine league titles. By winning the title with Zesco, Numba has also followed in the footsteps of late Fighton Simukonda and Wedson Nyirenda, who won league titles with both Zanaco and the Ndola side. Although Zesco won the title with three games to spare, there were bumps along the way. They flattered to deceive in the opening few matches, raising questions on the wisdom of appointing the former Zanaco coach. Zesco managed to win just five of their first 10 matches with two being losses and the rest ending in stalemates. Numba, who has earned himself a tag of giving chance to young players after his exploits at Zanaco, went to Zesco with the same philosophy. He gave debuts to a number of youngsters this season who in turn did CLICK TO READ MORE