Zesco’s form worrying

March 10, 2020
ZESCO United defender Mwila Phiri beats Power Dynamos defender Kondwani Chiboni during yesterday’s match. PICTURE: MATHEWS KABAMBA

ROBINSON KUNDA and MULWANDA LUPIYA
Lusaka, Ndola
ZESCO United’s five-match winless run has raised concern among fans, but club chief executive officer Richard Mulenga says everyone who genuinely loves the team should stand with the players and the technical bench.
Mulenga said the executive still stands with the George Lwandamina-led technical bench despite the poor results that the team has recorded in recent matches which has led to some fans turning against the coaching staff.
“Yes, the technical bench has full support from the executive, fans need to be patient,” he said. “I understand they have gotten used to us winning all the time CLICK TO READ MORE 

