Zesco, Zanaco whipped

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S football image was yesterday left in shreds following Zesco United and Zanaco’s shocking home losses in their CAF Champions League first round first leg matches.

Zesco lost 1-0 to Ivorian side Asec Mimosas in Ndola for the 12-year unbeaten record at home in continental games to be halted while Zanaco succumbed 2-1 to virtual minnows Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The defeats came 24 hours after Nkana capitulated 3-0 to Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the Confederation Cup first round first leg in Algiers.