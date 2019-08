ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SUPER Division champions Zesco United will begin title defence with a tricky fixture against Zanaco when the 2019/2010 season gets under way this month-end.

And the challenges of travelling long distances in the newly-introduced FAZ/ Eden University National Division One will come early for Chambishi, who will travel to Northern Province for the opening fixture against Mpulungu Harbour.