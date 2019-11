MULWANDA LUPIYA and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ZESCO United were last night expected to leave for Angola ahead of Saturday’s CAF Champions’ League Group A fixture against Premiero Agosto with senior players confident of a positive result in Luanda.

Skipper Jacob Banda said in an interview in Lusaka that Agosto will be a tough nut to crack but Zesco are ready to gun them down.