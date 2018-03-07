Zesco, Zanaco look for home wins

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

BUOYED by the success recorded in the preliminary round matches, both Zesco United and Zanaco will be looking to continue with the good run in the CAF Champions League.

But for Zesco United, this is a much sterner test as they face the 1998 African champions Asec Mimosas.

Zanaco on the other hand will be confident of rolling over Swazi side Mbabane Swallows.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/