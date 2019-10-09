Zesco, Zanaco, Eagles await CAF rivals

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER overcoming Tanzanian outfit Young Africans 3-2 on aggregate, Zesco United will today know their CAF Champions League group stage opponents when the draw is conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

And Zambia’s envoys in the Confederation Cup, Zanaco and Green Eagles, will be hoping for a ‘kind’ draw in the play-offs.

Some of the top sides that Zesco could face are champions Esperance of Tunisia, eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt, Moroccan outfit Wydad Casablanca and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.