Zesco United thump hapless Kansanshi

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 4 KANSANSHI 0

CHAMPIONS Zesco United yesterday moved into second position on the Super League log after emphatically thumping Kansanshi Dynamos in a rescheduled Week Six encounter on the Copperbelt. Smarting from a 1-0 loss to Nkana, Zesco were in an uncompromising mood and moved to 12 points, seven behind pacesetters Green Buffaloes, who they host this weekend. Nkwazi and Buildcon also have 12 points but Zesco have a healthier goal aggregate. "We are very happy with the performance of the team after coming from that defeat in Kitwe where we created numerous chances but we failed to convert, but today (yesterday) we have made the difference. Otherwise we were playing a very determined team and very organised," Zesco coach Mumamba Numba said in a post-match interview. Numba made three changes, resting left-back Fackson Kapumbu, midfielder Chanda Mukuka and striker Chitiya Mususu for John Chishimba, John Ching'andu and veteran Winston Kalengo respectively. The home side were the first to threaten through midfielder Spencer Sautu, whose header off a pin-point Kelvin Kampamba cross zoomed wide on 16 minutes. Midfielder Thabang Kamusoko opened the floodgates in the 25th minute after overlapping right-back Samson Mkandawire's cutback found him on the right position and the Zimbabwean blasted the ball into the roof of the net. Before the goal, the visitors had some decent chances, with Bruce Musakanya, Daniel Chama and Dave Daka all