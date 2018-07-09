Zesco United cruise continues

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

BY the time Green Buffaloes were taking to the field against Nkwazi, Zesco United had already done their job with a routine victory.

On current form, it looks like it will take a calamitous fall by Zesco for any of their nearest title rivals to have a realistic chance of catching them.

Fortunately for Buffaloes, they continue to do their own little part although not convincingly.

After yesterday’s double header at Edwin Imboela Stadium, no change took place in terms of reducing Zesco’s lead at the top of the Super Division table.

ASSEMBLY 0 ZESCO 2

Zesco maintained the eight-point lead at the summit of the log after beating struggling side National Assembly in a lunchtime kick-off.

Kenyan international striker Jesse Were and midfielder John Ching'andu scored a goal apiece to inflict more misery on new