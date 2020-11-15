Zesco turns down power

MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

ZESCO has reduced power production at Kafue Gorge Upper power station from 700 megawatts to 300 Megawatts (MW) to allow for the filling up of the Kafue Gorge Lower power station dam.

The reduction was effected on Thursday morning.

Kafue Gorge Upper, which has an installed capacity of 990MW, was producing between 650 and 700MW before the filling of the lower dam commenced on Tuesday.

Zesco corporate affairs manager John Kunda said the filling of the dam is progressing well and that only 23 metres had remained as of Friday evening for the dam to get full.