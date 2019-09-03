Zesco to buy SA power

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

ZESCO Limited intends to start importing 300 megawatts of electricity from South Africa at a total cost of US$13.5 million to mitigate the electricity power deficit in Zambia.

Zesco director for commercial and customer services Chiti Mataka said the power utility company has an opportunity to start importing power from South Africa.

Mr Mataka said the cost of importing power from South Africa and transmitting it will be shared between the firm and