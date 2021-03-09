Zesco tips women on using energy-efficient solutions

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

ZESCO Limited has called on women entrepreneurs to consider using energy-efficient solutions in their manufacturing processes to help minimise the cost of production.

Public relations manager Hazel Zulu said: “We are aware that electricity costs can be significant expenses for manufacturers and entrepreneurs, hence the need to reduce costs by incorporating energy-saving solutions in their production processes as this can lead to increased profitability.”

In a statement to mark International Women’s Day, which fell yesterday, Mrs Zulu cited installation of energy efficient lighting such as industrial light emitting diodes (LEDs), keeping industrial equipment in good working condition through regular maintenance and completely shutting down equipment when not in use as some of the interventions that can be considered.

She said Zesco is confident that with these simple but effective interventions, women entrepreneurs and