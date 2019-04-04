Zesco teach Prison lesson

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZESCO 5 PRISON 2

TEN-MAN Prison Leopards yesterday failed to hold on to a two-goal lead and went on to concede five times in a Super Division Stream A rescheduled Week Six match against champions Zesco United.

"I prepared my team because I know Zesco very well. My team got demotivated after the red card. We got a red card and my game plan was disturbed and that is where we lost the game. Eleven against 11 Zesco cannot beat me.