MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United will today return to the CAF Champions League group stage if they avoid defeat to Tanzanian side Young Africans at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco assistant coach Alfred Lupiya said they are looking forward to returning to the group stage of Africa's premier club competition after being absent for a year.