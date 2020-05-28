Zesco switches to mobile application

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZESCO Limited has launched a mobile application (mobile app) to improve service delivery and reduce congestion to the national call centre.

The mobile app is focused on allowing customers to access services through their mobile phones at their convenience at the click of a button.

Public relations manager Hazel Zulu said in a statement yesterday that during the coronavirus pandemic, the app comes in handy to meet the requirements for electronic engagement to maintain social distancing.

“The mobile app will be implemented in two phases and will not only reduce crowding in the walk-in customer centres but also decongest calls to the national call centre. And this will promote real-time responses to CLICK TO READ MORE