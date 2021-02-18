Zesco switch off Power

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

Ndola

ZESCO 2 POWER 1

YOUNGSTER Enock Sakala Jnr yesterday came off the bench to net the winner and take Zesco United to the summit of the Super Division in a match characterised by ugly scenes in the first half.

The Ndola side moved to 31 points, two clear of Zanaco, who are now in second position, with both teams having played 17 games.

Zesco started the game in similar fashion as they did in the 3-1 win over Buildcon last Saturday by conceding in the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors took the lead on seven minutes courtesy of a Luka Chamanga grass-cutter from the edge of the box which left keeper Ian Otieno rooted to