Zesco still babies

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DESPITE Zesco United winning their eighth league title on Saturday and further closing in on the record held by 12 and nine-time champions Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers, respectively, the two clubs still believe they will not be knocked off their perches any time soon.

It is some bold prediction particularly for 'Mighty', whose last league title was in 1996 under Ashios Melu and have spent the better part of the last few years hovering between the Super Division and Division One.