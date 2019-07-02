Sport

Zesco still babies

July 2, 2019
1 Min Read
ZANACO midfielder Boyd Musonda handles the ball as Buildcon players Chanda Mushili (left) and Moses Phiri look on during a Super Division third place play-off at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday. Buildcon won 3-1. PICTURE: JEAN MANDELA

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
DESPITE Zesco United winning their eighth league title on Saturday and further closing in on the record held by 12 and nine-time champions Nkana and Mufulira Wanderers, respectively, the two clubs still believe they will not be knocked off their perches any time soon.
It is some bold prediction particularly for ‘Mighty’, whose last league title was in 1996 under Ashios Melu and have spent the better part of the last few years hovering between the Super Division and Division One.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

