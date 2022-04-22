Zesco staff cautioned against bribery

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS ZESCO retrains its workers to improve response to faults and customer complaints, management will instantly dismiss any employee who will be found guilty of soliciting bribes to connect clients to electricity. And the national power utility has connected 30,000 out of a backlog of 67,000 customers to the national grid from January to date. In an interview yesterday, Zesco board chairperson Vickson N'cube said he expects workers to treat customers with respect and dignity because they are the ones who make their salaries. "I have heard those complaints from the public. I would encourage those with such issues to come with evidence so that the matter can be dealt with. "If they ask you for money, send it via Airtel or MTN money so that you have evidence. We want to deal with such issues once and for all," Mr N'cube said. He said Zesco is supposed to be delivering a service to Zambians and not stealing from them. Mr N'cube said Zambians