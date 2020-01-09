Zesco should have holistic approach to its problems

Dear editor,

MAY I, through your newspaper, make a passionate appeal to the board and management of Zesco Limited to critically look at their cost structure in the wake of the astronomical increase in electricity tariffs, which took effect on January 1, 2020.

Zesco has been pushing for this increase for some time, and the justification given was that its financial position has deteriorated because the tariffs were too low, leading to the company drifting into a loss and that its survival was threatened, unless tariffs were increased.

In my view, for the company to survive, both sides of the equation must be looked at, i.e. the revenue side and the expenditure side.

The increase in tariffs has addressed one leg of the equation, which is the increase in revenue, but we have not been told what measures Zesco has put in place to address the other leg, the expenditure side (costs).

Unless both legs of the equation are addressed, the increase in tariffs, in my view, will not address its financial problem because in the long run, the extra revenue earned from increased tariffs will be swallowed in the costs and the company will come back and request for another tariff adjustment.

In short the survival of Zesco should not depend on tariff adjustments, but prudent management of its financial resources.

As consumers we cannot continue bailing out Zesco through increases in tariffs.

MOBBRAY MWEWA

Electricity consumer